Cubs, Gomes finalize $13 million, two-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and catcher Yan Gomes have finalized a $13 million, two-year contract that includes a club option for 2024. The Cubs also have Willson Contreras behind the plate. But he is eligible for free agency after next season. The team could decide to trade him if they can’t reach a long-term deal this winter. Chicago also could use Gomes to provide more rest for Contreras. The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games.