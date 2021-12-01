Daniel Jones practices on limited basis despite neck injury

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants’ quarterback situation is unsettled. Daniel Jones sustained a neck injury in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The injury was not diagnosed until Monday night and his status seemed iffy for Sunday’s game in Miami against the Dolphins. However, Jones practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. He described his injury as a strained neck and noted he was feeling better Wednesday than the day before. If Jones cannot play, veteran Mike Glennon will start for New York, which signed Jake Fromm off the Bills practice squad as an insurance policy.