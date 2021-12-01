Davison powers No. 23 Wisconsin past Georgia Tech 70-66

By MATT WINKELJOHN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half and finished with 27, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech. The Badgers (6-1) carried a one-point lead into halftime before building a 10-point advantage in the second half behind the play of Davison. Michael Devoe scored 33 points for Georgia Tech (5-2), which had its five-game winning streak halted. The Yellow Jackets forced a tie at 61-all on a three-point play by Devoe with 5:27 remaining. Devoe scored 17 of his points in the first half.