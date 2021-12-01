Djokovic wins to keep Serbia alive in Davis Cup Finals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic has kept Serbia alive in the Davis Cup Finals by comfortably defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets to even the quarterfinal tie against Kazakhstan. The top-ranked Djokovic had to win his match after Mikhail Kukushkin had defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets. The tie will be decided in the doubles match later Wednesday. Djokovic broke serve once in each set against the 36th-ranked Bublik to win 6-3, 6-4 and extend his singles winning streak in the Davis Cup to 17 matches. He had already comfortably won his first two matches in this year’s edition of the revamped team competition.