Djokovic wins twice to lead Serbia to Davis Cup semifinals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his singles and doubles matches to lead Serbia into the semifinals of the Davis Cup Finals with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Kazakhstan. The top-ranked Djokovic kept Serbia alive by defeating Alexander Bublik in straight sets in his singles match and then teamed up with Nikola Cacic in the deciding doubles for a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 victory over Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov. Serbia will play Croatia in the semifinals.