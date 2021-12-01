Howard leads No. 16 Kentucky women past West Virginia 83-60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, Dre’una Edwards had a double-double with six blocks and No. 16 Kentucky rolled over West Virginia 83-60 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Edwards had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Howard was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kentucky was 11 of 19 behind the arc, shot 51% overall and had a 43-28 rebounding advantage with 10 blocks. Trailing 17-16 after one quarter, five different players hit 3-pointers in the second when the Wildcats went 5 of 7 and took a 40-31 lead. Kirsten Dean scored 20 points for West Virginia.