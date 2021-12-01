Kreider, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Flyers

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his 16th goal and Igor Shesterkin stopped 33 shots to help the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 for their fourth straight win. Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Dryden Hunt also scored and Kaapo Kakko had two assists as the Rangers won for the eighth time in nine games. New York has won six in a row at home. Shesterkin made 11 saves in the first period, 15 in the second and seven in the third to improve to 12-3-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average this season. Morgan Frost scored and Carter Hart had 24 saves for Philadelphia, which lost its seventh straight.