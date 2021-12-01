Maddison recovers Leicester’s 2-2 draw at Southampton in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — James Maddison scored for the third successive game as Leicester twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League. Leicester was denied a comeback victory by a combination of exceptional goalkeeping and uncharacteristic profligacy. Jamie Vardy shot over when through on goal, while Harvey Barnes was denied by a fine save from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. Defender Jonny Evans had initially leveled for Leicester in between first-half goals from Saints duo Jan Bednarek and Che Adams. Leicester moved up to eighth. Southampton is five points clear of the relegation zone.