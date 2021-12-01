McDavid (4 points), Hyman lead Oilers past Penguins 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Zach Hyman scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2. Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, who won their third game in a row and improved to 9-1-0 on home ice despite getting outshot 34-22. Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger each had a goal for the Penguins, who have lost three straight. Pittsburgh was 15-0-4 in its previous 19 games against the Oilers.