Monaco beats Angers 3-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Germany international Kevin Volland set up two goals to help Monaco beat Angers 3-1 and provisionally move into seventh place in the French league. Volland assisted Dutch striker Myron Boadu in the 25th minute and Sofiane Diop in the 45th. Strasbourg climbed to sixth place, level on points with Monaco, by thrashing Bordeaux 5-2. Montpellier moved into the top half of the table by downing lowly Metz 3-1, while Brest won a fifth straight game by edging bottom side Saint-Etienne 1-0.