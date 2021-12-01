Napoli draws at Sassuolo, Milan beats Genoa to close gap

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Junior Messias continued his scoring form by netting twice for AC Milan to help the Rossoneri get back on track in the league with a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa. Zlatan Ibrahimović scored Milan’s opener. Milan moved a point below Napoli after the Serie A leader let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Sassuolo. Lautaro Martínez scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan beat Spezia 2-0 to close the gap on Napoli. Roma lost 1-0 at Bologna.