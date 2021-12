PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain dropped points at home for the first time this season by drawing 0-0 with Nice in the French league as the high-powered attack led by newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi came up empty. Marseille climbed to second place by edging Nantes 1-0. Rennes fell to third place after losing 2-1 to defending champion Lille.