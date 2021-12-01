Texans cancel practice with players not feeling well

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans canceled practice and all in-person activities Wednesday on the advice of their medical team because some players weren’t feeling well. Coach David Culley said they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests. Culley, speaking to reporters via Zoom, said the team would resume normal operations Thursday. Houston defensive end Jacob Martin said going through virtual work in the early part of the pandemic made dealing with a situation like this easier.