Twins start rotation rebuild, sign Dylan Bundy to $5M deal

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-hander Dylan Bundy to a $5 million, one-year contract. This was a step toward rebuilding a depleted rotation. Bundy will make $4 million in 2022. His deal comes with an $11 million club option for 2023 or a $1 million buyout. Bundy went 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA in 90 2/3 innings last season for the Los Angeles Angels. He made 19 starts in 23 appearances. The 29-year-old was 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 65 2/3 innings in 2020.