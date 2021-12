SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 23 points as Seattle beat McNeese State 78-62. Riley Grigsby had 17 points for Seattle (7-1), which earned its sixth straight win. Darrion Trammell added 10 points and six steals. Kyree Brown had five steals. Kellon Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (3-5). Collin Warren added 10 points. Harwin Francois had six rebounds.