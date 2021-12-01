Utah Valley pulls away in OT, stuns No. 12 BYU 72-65

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 24 points and 22 rebounds, Justin Harmon also scored 24 points and Utah Valley stunned No. 12 BYU 72-65 in overtime. Connor Harding added 10 points for the Wolverines, who beat the Cougars for the second time in school history. Alex Barcello led BYU with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Spencer Johnson added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Seneca Knight and Te’Jon Lucas scored 10 points apiece. After Johnson sent the game to overtime with a layup just before the buzzer, Utah Valley took control in the extra period.