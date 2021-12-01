WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

The head of the women’s professional tennis tour tells The Associated Press that the suspension of all WTA tournaments in China could extend beyond 2022. The WTA on Wednesday said it would not play in China next year because of concerns about the safety of Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai. WTA President and CEO Steve Simon said in a video call that halting the tour’s play in China came with the backing of the WTA Board of Directors, players, tournaments and sponsors. It is the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body. Peng accused a former government official of sexual assault last month and has dropped out of public view.