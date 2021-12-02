AP source: Colorado St fires Addazio after 2 bumpy seasons

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the decision says Colorado State has fired football coach Steve Addazio after a tumultuous two seasons that included an ejection in what would prove to be his final game for the Rams. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still working on an official announcement. Addazio’s buyout dropped from $5 million to $3 million on Thursday. Addazio wrapped up his time in Fort Collins with a 4-12 record. His tenure got off to a rocky start last year when the university opened an investigation into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases, which uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes.