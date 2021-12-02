Balance helps No. 25 Florida State women top Illini 67-58

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and a pair of freshmen scored 12 points off the bench and No. 25 Florida State turned back Illinois 67-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. O’Mariah Gordon scored a career high and Makayla Timpson matched her best with a career-high nine rebounds for the Seminoles, who ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 12-2 in the challenge with their ninth-straight win. Aaliyah Nye led the Illini with 17 points, Jada Peebles added 12 and De’Myla Brown 11. Illinois, 4-10 in the Challenge, shot 34% (18 of 53) and had 23 turnovers.