Blues’ Binnington, Faulk enter NHL COVID-19 protocol

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and defenseman Justin Faulk have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. General manager Doug Armstrong said Thursday that Binnington tested positive for the coronavirus. Faulk then was a late scratch minutes before the team’s game at Tampa Bay. Binnington and Faulk join forward Tyler Bozak as Blues players in protocol. St. Louis plans to recall goalie Charlie Lindgren on Friday. Ville Husso is expected to get the lion’s share of duties in net while Binnington is out. Binnington is a candidate to be one of Canada’s goalies at the Olympics assuming the NHL does not withdraw.