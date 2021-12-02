Browns’ chief of staff Brownson named U.S. women’s coach

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Callie Brownson will exchange her brown and orange gear this summer for some red, white and blue — and chase another gold medal. The Cleveland Browns’ chief of staff, and one of a handful of current female assistant coaches in the NFL, will coach the U.S. Women’s Tackle National Team this summer at the world championships in Finland. It’s a dream job for the 32-year-old Brownson, who won two gold medals while playing on the U.S. team. Brownson is in her second season with Cleveland. She was handpicked by coach Kevin Stefanski shortly after he was hired.