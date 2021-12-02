Feds: Track coach tricked women into sending him nude photos

BOSTON (AP) — A former college track and field coach accused of setting up sham social media and email accounts in an attempt to trick female athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos of themselves has been indicted on 15 counts. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 28-year-old Steve Waithe, 28, of Chicago, was indicted on 12 counts of wire fraud, cyberstalking, conspiracy to commit computer fraud, and aiding and abetting computer fraud. He was originally arrested in April and was released with conditions in May. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Dec. 9. Waithe’s federal public defender said she had no comment.