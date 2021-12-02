IOC says it had 2nd video call with tennis player Peng Shuai

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it held a second video call with Peng Shuai. But again it didn’t release any video or transcript nor did the group make any reference to the tennis player’s sexual assault allegation against a former Chinese government official. The Grand Slam doubles champion and three-time Olympian dropped out of public view after making her accusation. That prompted the women’s professional tennis tour to suspend its tournaments in China. The IOC says it held a second video call with Peng following IOC President Thomas Bach’s recent statement that he spoke with her and she appeared to be “doing fine.” The IOC says “this was reconfirmed in yesterday’s call.”