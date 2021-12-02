Jets, Wilson searching for right balance to QB’s footwork

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s return from a four-game absence finished on the right foot. Cleaning up his footwork is the next step for the New York Jets rookie quarterback. And it’s a not-so-simple task for a player who was known for pulling off off-balance throws in college at BYU, but might need to rein things in a bit in the NFL as he adjusts to the speed and talent of the game at this level. Wilson says the challenge is finding the balance between having good footwork but not being a robotic-like quarterback and taking advantage of his physical skills.