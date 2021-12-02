Long scores 17 to carry Youngstown St. over Milwaukee 70-68

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Owen Long registered 17 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated Milwaukee 70-68 in a Horizon League opener for both teams. Long made a 3-pointer that gave the Penquins a 67-66 lead with 1:46 remaining and then split a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with eight seconds left. Donovan Newby missed a shot at the buzzer for Milwaukee. DeAndre Gholston had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (1-6, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games.