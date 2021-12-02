Mayfield, Browns can make up for lost season in home stretch

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s chance to change the narrative about him, about the Browns and about his future is staring him in the face. He’s got five games to show he’s either a franchise quarterback or another Cleveland miss. Pushing through several injuries for weeks, Mayfield spent the bye week healing up and preparing himself for a dastardly December stretch of important games that will define this season for the Browns and perhaps determine where he plays the rest of his NFL career. Following a bye week, Cleveland hosts AFC North-leading Baltimore.