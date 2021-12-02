Medvedev puts Russia back in Davis Cup semifinals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has maintained his perfect record at the Davis Cup Finals to put Russia into the last four. Medvedev defeated Mikael Ymer in straight sets to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Sweden in the quarterfinals of the revamped team event. Andrey Rublev earlier outlasted Elias Ymer in three sets at the Madrid Arena. Russia will face Germany in the last four on Saturday. Serbia and top-ranked Novak Djokovic will face Croatia in the other semifinal on Friday.