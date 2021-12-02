Morgan leads North Dakota State past Northland 114-51

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Andrew Morgan had 24 points as North Dakota State easily beat Northland 114-51. Morgan made 10 of 11 shots and added nine rebounds. Rocky Kreuser had 14 points for North Dakota State (5-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dezmond McKinney and Maleeck Harden-Hayes each added 13 points. Boden Skunberg had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 12 points. Ryan Rawlings had 16 points for the LumberJacks. Jordan Brennan added 11 points.