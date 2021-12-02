No. 5 Oklahoma State takes on No. 9 Baylor for Big 12 title

By The Associated Press

Fifth-ranked Oklahoma State is playing in its first Big 12 title game. The Cowboys play ninth-ranked Baylor on Saturday in the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys. With a win, Oklahoma State would still be in contention for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. This is the first time since 1908 that the Cowboys will play the same team twice in the same season. They won their only other Big 12 title in 2011 when there wasn’t a championship game. Baylor is playing in its second Big 12 title game in three years.