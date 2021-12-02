Playoff spot on line as Tide face Bulldogs in SEC title game

By The Associated Press

No. 4 Alabama is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff when it plays No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game. It is possible the Crimson Tide could make the four-team playoff field even with a loss to the Bulldogs. Georgia is playing to protect its No. 1 ranking in the playoff but likely is assured of a spot even if its loses to Alabama. The Crimson Tide took a 41-24 home win over Georgia last season and has a six-game winning streak over the Bulldogs. The streak includes two wins in the SEC championship game.