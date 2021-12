By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese had 26 points and 15 rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 22 and No. 8 Maryland defeated Miami 82-74. Reese recorded her fifth double-double of the season as the Terrapins extended the nation’s longest home-court winning streak to 29 games and snapped a two-game slide. Kelsey Marshall scored 24 points for the Hurricanes, who have dropped three in a row.