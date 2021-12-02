Sabres acquire Subban from Chicago to fill thin goalie depth

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres addressed their depth in goal by acquiring Malcolm Subban in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. The move became necessary when goaltender Dustin Tokarski was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League to join the Sabres for their game at Florida. The Blackhawks acquired future considerations for Subban, who had a 2-2-1 record and 3.38 goals-against average in five AHL games this season. The Sabres were already without starter Craig Anderson, who has missed 12 games with an upper-body injury.