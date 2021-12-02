Swayman’s 42 saves leads Bruins over Predators 2-0

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 42 saves, Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo scored, and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0. Swayman’s shutout was his first of the season and third of the rookie’s NHL career. After stopping 26 shots over the first two periods, Swayman was heavily tested in the third. Among his best saves in the final frame came when he denied Matt Duchene from the slot with the Predators on a power play. He also stopped Colton Sissons’ redirection with around three minutes left, preserving Boston’s second win in three games.