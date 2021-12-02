Tim Tebow would ‘love’ to coach but focused on charity work

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Tim Tebow was visiting with Auburn athletic director Allen Greene along with fellow members of ESPN’s SEC Nation crew when he got a text message from a friend last week congratulating him for becoming the head coach at Florida. The confusion began when former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III said the Gators should hire Tebow to replace Dan Mullen, who was fired on Nov. 21. Tebow led Florida to a pair of national championships and was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner. He said he has thought about coaching at some point but he doesn’t want to take time away from his charitable work.