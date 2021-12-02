Villanueva to experience Ravens-Steelers from Baltimore side

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — After six years with Pittsburgh, Alejandro Villanueva joined the Baltimore Ravens this season. The offensive lineman goes up against his old team for the first time when Baltimore visits the Steelers on Sunday. The stakes are high, as they often are between these teams, and Villanueva knows better than most what type of game it will probably be. Although he won’t fan the flames too much, Villanueva can still offer a unique perspective. The Baltimore-Pittsburgh matchup is remarkable not only because it pits two successful franchises from the same division against each other — but because each organization is a model of stability.