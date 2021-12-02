Vrabel has Titans atop AFC South despite injury-filled year

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Mike Vrabel is tapping all his skills in guiding his Titans through an injury-filled season to an 8-4 record at the bye. His Titans sit atop the AFC South with a two-game lead and the tiebreaker over Indianapolis in a bid to repeat as division champs. Only a two-game skid going into the bye dropped them to third from first in the AFC. That’s despite using an NFL-high 86 players and 49 starters. NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, both starting wide receivers in A.J. Brown and Julio Jones and starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree are among the 18 currently on injured reserve.