Back from knee injury, Kilde wins super-G; Ganong takes 3rd

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway has won a World Cup super-G race less than a year after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Kilde finished a tricky and technical Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 10.26 seconds to edge Swiss racer Marco Odermatt on Friday. American Travis Ganong wound up third with a fast early run that held up as he earned his first World Cup podium finish in the super-G. The 29-year-old Kilde joins Bjarne Solbakken and Aksel Lund Svindal as the only Norwegian racers to capture a super-G event in Beaver Creek, Colorado.