China replaces coach amid poor World Cup qualifying campaign

BEIJING (AP) — China’s national men’s soccer team has replaced Li Tie as head coach with the country struggling to qualify for next year’s World Cup. The Chinese Football Association says Li resigned and was being replaced by fellow former national team player Li Xiaopeng. China is fifth in a six-team World Cup qualifying group with five points from six games. Only the top two teams qualify automatically for next year’s tournament in Qatar and there are four matches left to play. China has appeared in just one World Cup in its history and Li had been facing growing calls to stand down after a disappointing qualifying campaign, although the team managed a 1-1 draw against Australia last month.