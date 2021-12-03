Croatia beats Serbia in doubles to reach Davis Cup final

MADRID (AP) — Croatia has beaten Serbia in doubles to advance to the Davis Cup final after Novak Djokovic couldn’t follow up his singles win in the decider. Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup on Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal between Russia and Germany. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, the top-ranked doubles pair, beat Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1. Djokovic had already done what he could to force the doubles match by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 to even the tie at 1-1. Borna Gojo put Croatia in front by upsetting Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles.