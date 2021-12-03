Djokovic pulls Serbia level with Croatia in Davis Cup semis

MADRID (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled Serbia even with Croatia at 1-1 in the Davis Cup semifinals by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2. The top-ranked Djokovic will try to put Serbia into the final by playing in the deciding doubles. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is slated to team with Filip Krajinovic against the top-ranked doubles pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic. Djokovic evened the best-of-three series on an indoor hard court after Borna Gojo beat Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles match.