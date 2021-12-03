Embiid’s late jumper caps 76ers’ rally past Hawks, 98-96

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 28 points, including a jumper with 42 seconds remaining that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half, and the 76ers took a 98-96 comeback win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid snapped a 96-all tie with the 13-foot jumper. Seth Curry then stole a pass from John Collins. Danilo Gallinari missed a potential winning 3-pointer as time expired. Embiid added 12 rebounds for Philadelphia. Young led Atlanta with 25 points. He failed to extend his streak of five games with 30 or more points but added 10 assists.