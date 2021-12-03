Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:40 PM

Granada beats Alavés 2-1 despite own goal in Spanish league

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Substitute Santiago Arias has scored late to help Granada recover from an own goal and secure a 2-1 win at home over Alavés in the Spanish league. Arias struck the winner shortly after defender Luis Abram swept a cross by Alavés into his own net with a poor clearance attempt. Granada coach Robert Moreno missed the game serving the second of a two-game suspension for protesting during a loss to Real Madrid three rounds ago. His team rose above Alavés into 15th place. Alavés is two points above the relegation zone before the rest of the round.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content