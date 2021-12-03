Hamilton fastest in both practices ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton may not feel comfortable racing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but his reluctance hasn’t shown on track. The seven-time world champion was fastest in both practice sessions at Formula One’s newest circuit. Hamilton led Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the evening session and led championship leader Max Verstappen in the first practice. Verstappen holds an eight-point lead over Hamilton with two races remaining. Sunday’s race will be on the second-longest course on the schedule. The 27-turn circuit was still being completed this week as Saudi Arabia prepares for its inaugural F1 race.