His Cause: NFL broadcaster’s shoes will show damaged brain

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — NFL player turned broadcaster Ross Tucker will wear shoes showing an image of a traumatized brain to raise money for the families of players who suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. As part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, Tucker designed the shoes that picture Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau and offensive lineman Tom McHale. Both were diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions and repeated head trauma. The shoes say “End CTE” on the side, and on the toe is an image of McHale’s brain showing the decay caused by the disease. They will be auctioned off to raise money for the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Tucker will be working the pregame radio show when the New York Jets play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.