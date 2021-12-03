Nelson, Perez propel Manhattan past Siena 77-72 in OT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ant Nelson tossed in 24 points and Jose Perez scored 23 to lead Manhattan past Siena 77-72 in overtime in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener. Nelson, who also had five steals, sank a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT. Warren Williams finished with 16 points for the Jaspers (6-1), who notched their fourth straight win. Colby Rogers and Aidan Carpenter topped the Saints (2-6) with 12 points apiece.