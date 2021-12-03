Strome scores as Rangers beat Sharks 1-0; Shesterkin hurt

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored in the first period, and Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev combined for a 28-save shutout as the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 1-0 for their fifth straight win. Shesterkin had 19 saves before leaving early in the third period due to an apparent leg injury, and Georgiev stopped all nine shots he faced. The surging Rangers have won seven straight at home and improved to 9-2-0 in their last 11 games. Adin Hill had 25 saves for the Sharks, who snapped a three-game winning streak and lost for the second time in seven games.