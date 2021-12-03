Yorkshire cricket club cleans house amid racism probe

LEEDS, England (AP) — The English cricket club at the center of a racism investigation has announced the departure of its entire coaching staff and director of cricket. Director Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale’s departures follow the earlier resignations of club chairman Roger Hutton and chief executive Mark Arthur following criticism of Yorkshire over its handling of a racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq. Rafiq’s complaints eventually reached the British Parliament. The government heard his testimony about the Islamophobia and bullying he suffered for more than a decade. Yorkshire says there were 16 departures in total. That includes six members of the backroom medical team.