Barton found not guilty of assaulting rival manager

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has been cleared of pushing a rival manager at the end of a match in England’s third division in 2019. Barton is currently the manager of fourth-division club Bristol Rovers. He denied shoving then-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after a match against Fleetwood. Barton coached Fleetwood at the time. Stendel told the jury at Sheffield Crown Court how he was walking in the tunnel when he was knocked over by a push from behind that caused him to hit his face on a metal post. A jury found Barton not guilty of assault.