China seethes as Biden prepares Olympic diplomatic boycott

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is expected to soon announce that the U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest human rights abuses. China has vowed to greet any such move with “firm countermeasures.” But President Joe Biden has made his decision to go ahead with a diplomatic boycott. The move would keep U.S. dignitaries from attending the games. That’s according to two people familiar with administration deliberations. U.S. athletes would still compete under the diplomatic boycott. It was not clear when the White House decision would be formally announced. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding on the issue.