Pickett, No. 13 Pitt headline AP All-ACC honors for 2021

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Newly crowned Atlantic Coast Conference champion Pittsburgh headlines The Associated Press All-ACC teams and individual awards for the 2021 season. The 13th-ranked Panthers had seven selections in results released Monday after voting by 14 sports writers who cover the conference. That list of Panthers players included quarterback Kenny Pickett as the unanimous choice for offensive player of the year. He was one of six unanimous first-team picks. Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson was voted coach of the year. Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was voted defensive player of the year. Miami freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was voted newcomer of the year.